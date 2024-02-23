Google Pixel Fold 2 Renders Leaked; Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

Google Pixel Fold 2 specifications are leaked recently by a tipster.
(Photo Courtesy: Android Headlines)
The Google Pixel Fold 2, the purported successor to the first-generation Pixel Fold, have been leaked online by a tipster. Different details about the foldable phone have been revealed from various angles for interested people. The images suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 device will not sport a horizontal camera visor. The inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are also revealed in the leaked images of the device. Buyers must know the latest details available online.
Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) revealed CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2. Interested buyers should note that Google has not yet announced the launch date for the new Pixel Fold 2. The specifications and design available right now are leaked details and the company is yet to confirm the exact features. Stay alert to know the official updates.
Here are the leaked details of the Google Pixel Fold 2 you must note if you are excited about its launch. Please note that the company is expected to announce the exact specifications, price, and launch date later.
The recent leaked images suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 will be offered in a Charcoal (dark grey) colourway.
The camera module is expected to feature three cameras and an LED flash, as per the leaks. The Pixel Fold 2 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch outer screen that has rounded corners. It might also have a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top of the screen for clicking selfies.
The renders imply the presence of a camera sensor at the top right corner of the inner screen. The leaked renders also reveal smaller elements like the buttons on the foldable device. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the device.
It is important to note that Google revealed the first Pixel Fold in June 2023. We can expect the announcements for the next foldable in the coming months. Stay alert to know the updates about the smartphone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)