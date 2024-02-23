Google Pixel Fold 2 Renders Leaked; Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Google Pixel Fold 2 Renders Leaked; Rumoured Specifications and Design Details

Google Pixel Fold 2: The exact launch date and the specifications will be confirmed by the company later.
Raajwrita Dutta
Gadgets
Published:

Google Pixel Fold 2 specifications are leaked recently by a tipster.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Android Headlines)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Pixel Fold 2 specifications are leaked recently by a tipster.</p></div>
The Google Pixel Fold 2, the purported successor to the first-generation Pixel Fold, have been leaked online by a tipster. Different details about the foldable phone have been revealed from various angles for interested people. The images suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 device will not sport a horizontal camera visor. The inner and outer displays of the foldable phone are also revealed in the leaked images of the device. Buyers must know the latest details available online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) revealed CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel Fold 2. Interested buyers should note that Google has not yet announced the launch date for the new Pixel Fold 2. The specifications and design available right now are leaked details and the company is yet to confirm the exact features. Stay alert to know the official updates.

Here are the leaked details of the Google Pixel Fold 2 you must note if you are excited about its launch. Please note that the company is expected to announce the exact specifications, price, and launch date later.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Rumoured Specs and Design

The recent leaked images suggest that the Google Pixel Fold 2 will be offered in a Charcoal (dark grey) colourway.

The smartphone is likely to flaunt a new camera island that replaces the visor design seen on the company's recent smartphones including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 7 series.

The camera module is expected to feature three cameras and an LED flash, as per the leaks. The Pixel Fold 2 is likely to sport a 6.4-inch outer screen that has rounded corners. It might also have a centre-aligned hole punch cutout at the top of the screen for clicking selfies.

The renders imply the presence of a camera sensor at the top right corner of the inner screen. The leaked renders also reveal smaller elements like the buttons on the foldable device. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the device.

According to the leaks, the top edge contains a speaker grille and an antenna band. The bottom edge has a USB Type-C port, another speaker grille, a SIM card slot, and a microphone.

It is important to note that Google revealed the first Pixel Fold in June 2023. We can expect the announcements for the next foldable in the coming months. Stay alert to know the updates about the smartphone.

