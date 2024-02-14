Google Pixel 8a Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Other Details

Google Pixel 8a is all set to be launched in India this year. Although the exact launch date and time has not been revealed by the company yet, there are speculations that the smartphone may arrive in the country in May 2024. Besides, Google Pixel 8a, the other handsets that are anticipated to be launched soon are Google Pixel Fold 2, and Google Pixel 9 Series including Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

Ahead of the official launch of Google Pixel 8a, several online leaks about its features and specifications are doing round on the internet. Some of these include a larger battery of almost 4,942 mAh capacity, meaning the smartphone possesses can last for hours without charging. Google Pixel 8a will be launched as a successor to the already available Google Pixel 7a.

Let us check out the Google Pixel 8a launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other details below.