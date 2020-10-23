Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Pre-Orders Start: Check Prices

The Quint

The wait is finally over and Apple customers can finally get their hands on the companies newest flagships, the Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Customers can pre-order both phones on the Apple Online Retail Store and the company will start shipping orders starting 30 October. However, the tech giant in delaying the pre-orders for the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini. They will be ready for pre-order starting 6 November.

iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 64GB: Rs 79,900

iPhone 12 128GB: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 256GB: Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 12 Features

The new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The new flagship is making a transition from the conventional IPS display to an OLED screen. The design is a rollback to the previous generation iPhone 5 series with the flat aluminium sides and closely matches the iPad Pro design aesthetics. The iPhone 12 will be made available in the international markets starting 23 October. Apple says the water-resistance of the device has been improved and it also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10. There is also a notch at the top that houses the phone’s Face ID tech. The device is powered by the company's latest A14 Bionic processor, which is the first chipset built on a 5-nanometer processor. Apple claims that it’s 50 percent faster than conventional chipsets on Android devices. On the rear, the new iPhone 12 comes with a 12+12-megapixel camera setup with a dedicated ultrawide sensor. The company says it has improved the phone’s low-light performance.

Costs for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Screen Repair

The company also announced the repair costs for the iPhone 12 variants on its US website, including the prices for its Apple Care+ subscription. Even though the one-year warranty covers costs of repairs, it does not cover accidental damages. According to the prices listed on Apple's US website, a new screen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in the US costs $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000). Screen repair costs $189 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone 11, $279 (roughly Rs. 21,000) on the 11 Pro, and $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) on the 11 Pro Max. It costs $199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) on the iPhone XR and $129 (Rs 10,000) on the iPhone SE (2nd generation).