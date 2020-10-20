Check Apple iPhone 12 Official India Prices, Release Time and Date

The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be on pre-order in India on 6 November. The Quint The new iPhone 12 has been launched in four different variants. | (Photo: Apple Gadgets The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be on pre-order in India on 6 November.

Apple recently revealed that the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will be available for pre-order in India from 23 October on the Apple Online Store and will be available in retail stores and on online retail stores like Amazon and Flipkart from 30 October. Apple announced during the iPhone 12 launch event, that the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be launching in November. Apple's website in India reveals that the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be on pre-order in India on 6 November. The sale of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from 13 November.

iPhone 12 Official Release Time and Dates in India

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-order in India: Starts from 12:00 AM on 23 October

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro sale in India: Starts from 30 October

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order in India starts from 6:30 PM on 6 November

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max sale in India starts from 13 November.

iPhone 12 Series India Prices:

iPhone 12 mini 64GB: Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB: Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 mini 256GB: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 64GB: Rs 79,900

iPhone 12 128GB: Rs 84,900

iPhone 12 256GB: Rs 94,900

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB: Rs 1,49,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB: Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 256GB: Rs 1,39,900

iPhone 12 Pro Max 512GB: Rs 1,59,900

iPhone 12 Features

The new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The new flagship is making a transition from the conventional IPS display to an OLED screen. The design is a rollback to the previous generation iPhone 5 series with the flat aluminium sides and closely matches the iPad Pro design aesthetics. The iPhone 12 will be made available in the international markets starting 23 October. Apple says the water-resistance of the device has been improved and it also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10. There is also a notch at the top that houses the phone’s Face ID tech. The device is powered by the company's latest A14 Bionic processor, which is the first chipset built on a 5-nanometer processor. Apple claims that it’s 50 percent faster than conventional chipsets on Android devices. On the rear, the new iPhone 12 comes with a 12+12-megapixel camera setup with a dedicated ultrawide sensor. The company says it has improved the phone’s low-light performance.