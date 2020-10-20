Check Apple iPhone 12 Official India Prices, Release Time and Date

The new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The new flagship is making a transition from the conventional IPS display to an OLED screen.

The design is a rollback to the previous generation iPhone 5 series with the flat aluminium sides and closely matches the iPad Pro design aesthetics. The iPhone 12 will be made available in the international markets starting 23 October.

Apple says the water-resistance of the device has been improved and it also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10. There is also a notch at the top that houses the phone’s Face ID tech.

The device is powered by the company's latest A14 Bionic processor, which is the first chipset built on a 5-nanometer processor. Apple claims that it’s 50 percent faster than conventional chipsets on Android devices.

On the rear, the new iPhone 12 comes with a 12+12-megapixel camera setup with a dedicated ultrawide sensor. The company says it has improved the phone’s low-light performance.