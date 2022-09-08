Apple ‘Far Out’ Event: iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8, & AirPods Pro 2 Details

Apple 'Far Out' event is over and here are all the latest details on the iPhone 14 series.
(Photo Courtesy: india.com)
Apple's 'Far Out' event which was set to take place on Wednesday, 7 September is finally over. During the launch event, the popular company revealed its coveted iPhone 14 series along with a new Watch Series 8 and the next-gen AirPods Pro 2. The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook opened the keynote address during the 'Far Out' event on Wednesday. The prices and specifications of the iPhone 14 series are officially revealed to interested buyers now.
After plenty of rumours over the months, Apple has finally stated the specifications of the much-awaited iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and the next-gen AirPods Pro 2. The Apple 'Far Out' event is one of the year's most anticipated events. Since the prices and specifications of brand-new Apple products are already revealed, one should take a look at them.
Here are all the details about the prices and specifications of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8 and the next-gen AirPods Pro 2 that you should know, now that the 'Far Out' event is over.
The price of the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 14 Plus price is Rs 89,900. The price range of the iPhone 14 Pro begins at Rs 1,29,900 and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,39,900.
The Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for the GPS version. The cellular version is priced at $499. The watch series will be available for pre-order today, on Thursday, 8 September. The sale will officially begin on 16 September.
While these are all the price details, it is time to get into the specifications of the iPhone 14 series and Watch Series 8.
The iPhone 14 Pro features a dynamic island notch, which will change based on the activity that you’re doing or the app you might have open. For example, when you open the music app, the notch will display a different kind of animation. The iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a 48MP main camera.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are furnished with the older A15 Bionic chipset, but Apple is enhancing the camera. It has added safety features like crash detection.
It has also removed the SIM tray from the US models of the iPhone 14 series. Apple is bringing emergency SOS via Satellite connectivity but only for US and Canada users, for now.
The Apple Watch Series 8 was first revealed, with a body temperature sensor so that women get to know when they are ovulating.
The Apple Watch Ultra will be available with a special case. It is provided with a 49mm case along with one of the biggest displays. It is also furnished with a dedicated action button.
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will be equipped with Spatial Audio, a new H2 chip and advanced noise cancellation. They also have Touch control to let users control volume with a light swipe up or down.
