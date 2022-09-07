Apple iPhone 14 Launch Event Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Live in India?

Here's what one can expect from the 'Far Out' event today:

1. iPhone 14 series launch – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. If speculations are to be believed, there will be slight modifications in the iPhone 14 pro models. The notch will be replaced by two cutouts in the display.

2. There will be no iPhone 14 Mini series this year.

3. The iPhone premium models are expected to come with some upgraded features like high-quality cameras, a next-gen A16 chip, and a huge battery with high charging capability.

4. The Apple Watch 8 series will be launched with sporty features, specifically designed for bikers and hikers.

5. The Apple Watch SE 2 and three new smartwatches may be launched.

6. The Apple Watch 8 Pro series, specifically designed for health and fitness lovers, will be launched today.

7. The AirPods Pro 2 with new and upgraded features, including LE and LC3 codec support, will also be launched.