Realme C33 Launch in India Today: Leaked Price and Specs; Launch Event Details

Realme C33 launch details and specs are here.
(Photo Courtesy: realme.com)
The Realme C33 price in India and features have been leaked ahead of the launch of the smartphone in the country. The brand new smartphone is ready to be launched in India today, on Tuesday, 6 September, at 12 pm (IST). The handset is ready to make its debut in two storage configurations and three colour options. One can get to know about the launch event and live streaming details on the official website of the company – realme.com.
The pricing and specifications of the Realme C33 have reportedly been leaked on Flipkart. According to the latest details available, the Flipkart microsite for the Realme C33 went live and revealed a few details before it was taken down.
Here are a few details regarding the price, colour options, and some specifications of the Realme C33 that have been leaked. One can be sure of the details after the launch takes place today, on Tuesday.
The Realme C33 is expected to be priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage. The top-end variant is likely to be priced at Rs 11,999. It will have 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.
The handset is expected to be available in three colours which include Aqua Blue, Night Sea, and Sandy Gold, according to the leaked reports.
The smartphone will to be sold via Flipkart. The popular e-commerce platform is expected to offer a 5 percent cashback to customers using Flipkart Axis Bank cards.
Realme C33 is confirmed to sport a 50-megapixel dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash, according to the dedicated landing page. It is also confirmed to be supported by a 5,000mAh battery, which Realme claims will offer up to 37 days of standby battery life.
The local media reports suggest that the Realme C33 will feature a 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution.
It is likely to be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage.
The inbuilt storage can be extended up to 1TB. The Realme C33 is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the phone. On the front, it will likely feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
