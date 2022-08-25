Apple iPhone 14 To Be Launched on 7 September: Here's All You Need To Know
Apple is going to launch the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 at the upcoming 'Far Out' launch event.
After months of speculations, tech giant Apple has finally confirmed the launch date of the much awaited iPhone 14. The company has officially declared the launch date of the smartphone to be Wednesday, 7 September 2022.
The Apple's new smartphone series will be unveiled in a mega launch event called 'Far Out' that is going to be held at Apple's Cupertino campus in the United States. Besides the iPhone 14 series, the company will also launch Apple Watch Series 8 at the launch event.
Apple's Far Out launch event will be an in-person event and probably the biggest offline event after the pandemic. Here's what you must know about the iPhone 14 2022 launch.
iPhone 14 Launch Date 2022: When and Where
Apple's iPhone 14 will be launched in a mega event 'Far Out' in the United States at 10 am (local time) and 10:30 IST on 7 September 2022. The launch event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, USA.
iPhone 14 Launch 2022: Live-Streaming
All iPhone lovers across the world can watch the live-streaming of the Far Out launch event on the official website of Apple, its official Youtube channel, and Apple TV as well as the Apple TV app. The live-streaming of the event will be telecast from the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino.
Apple will launch the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch series 8, and new versions of Macbook, Apple iPads, and Tablets in the upcoming Far Out launch event.
iPhone 14: Features, Price, and Specifications
Till now, there have been many speculations about the features, specifications, and price of the iPhone 14 but the exact details will be unveiled soon at the official launch event that will be held on 7 September.
