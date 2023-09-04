Volvo C40 Recharge Launching in India Today: Know the Expected Price and Specs

Volvo C40 Recharge will launch in India on 4 September 2023, as per latest details.
Volvo India is ready to launch the brand-new Volvo C40 Recharge today, Monday, 4 September 2023, for all interested buyers in the country. The model unveiled itself in June 2023 and now it is ready to launch in India. It is important to note that the C40 Recharge is the second electric model from the Swedish car company. Buyers in India should take note of the latest announcements if they want to know about the car and its specifications.
As per the latest details available online, the Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to make its debut in India today, 4 September, and buyers will get to know all the confirmed specifications. They can also take note of the price range and availability of the model in the country. You must go through the official announcements from the company.
Here is everything you should know about the Volvo C40 Recharge if you are planning to purchase it. Take note of the expected price range, features, and other important details here.
The Volvo C40 Recharge is set to compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV 6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge. The exact price of the model is likely to be announced during the delivery of the car, which is in the first half of September.
The car is expected to be available in eight colour options, which include Black Stone, Fusion Red, Thunder Grey, Fjord Blue, Silver Down and Crystal White, Sage Green, and Onyx Black.
The Volvo C40 Recharge is around 4,440 mm in length, 1,910 mm in width, and 1,591 mm in height. It is likely to be equipped with twin electric motors that generate up to 402 bhp of peak power and 660 Nm of torque.
These are all the details we have for now. To know more, you have to keep track of the announcements after the Volvo C40 Recharge is launched in India.
