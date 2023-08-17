Audi Q8 e-tron SUV To Be Launched Tomorrow: Features, Specs, Bookings, and More

The Audi Q8 e-tron SUV is all set to hit the Indian market on Friday, 28 August 2023. The luxurious car will arrive in India with two variants including the Standard SUV and Sportback Coupe.

The forthcoming Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will be an updated and facelifted versions of the already available Audi e-tron, the first-ever electric SUV of OEM.

Prior to the official launch of Audi Q8 e-tron in India, the bookings have already started and interested customers have to pay a booking amount of Rs five lakh.

The luxurious electric SUV has a capacity to deliver a range of approximately 600 Kms, according to the company. Let us check out the features, specs, and other details below.