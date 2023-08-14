Ola S1X Electric Scooter May Be Launched on 15 August: Features, Specs & More

Ola is expected to launch an electric scooter S1X in India on Independence Day, 15 August 2023. According to several online reports, the Ola S1X electric may be affordable and budget-friendly compared to the recently launched Ola S1 Air.

The Ola S1X may be priced under Rs 1 Lakh, and is anticipated to give a tough competition to petrol vehicles available in the Indian markets. Although, the company has not confirmed any features and specifications of the forthcoming Ola S1X, it is likely that the electric scooter will arrive as an 'Ice Killer' model.

