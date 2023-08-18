The most anticipated electric SUV Volvo C40 Recharge is all set to make its debut in India on Monday, 4 September 2023. After the launch of Volvo C40 Recharge, Volvo C40 Recharge will be another addition to the electric SUV line up of the company in the country.
Volvo C40 Recharge is a BEV (born electric vehicle), means it has been specifically and primarily designed to be an electric vehicle. The teaser images of Volvo C40 Recharge have been doing rounds on the internet from quite a long time now, and finally the electric coupe SUV will officially be unveiled in India in the first week of September.
Let us check out the features, specifications, and pricing details of the upcoming Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV below.
When Will Be the Volvo C40 Recharge SUV Launched in India?
The Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV will be launched in India on 4 September 2023.
Where Will Be the Volvo C40 Recharge SUV Launched in India?
As per several online reports, the forthcoming Volvo C40 Recharge electric SUV will be launched in India on 4 September at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.
At What Time Will Be the Volvo C40 Recharge SUV Launched in India?
The Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV will be launched in India at 7 pm IST.
What Is the Price of Volvo C40 Recharge in India?
The price of Volvo C40 Recharge in India is expected to be between 59 to 60 Lakhs.
Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of the forthcoming Volvo C40 Recharge in India.
Coupe roofline and slanted windscreen.
Upgraded and revamped LED tail lights. The tail lights have a sleeker appearance.
Although, the overall design is identical to XC40 Recharge, the side profile stands out.
19-inch alloy wheels complemented by a dual-tone finish.
A 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
A digital dashboard.
The Volvo C40 Recharge will run on dual motors, providing an output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque.
The electric SUV provides a mileage of approximately 530 kms in a single charge.
The vehicle can be charged from 0 to 100 percent within 27 minutes.
(Source: news18.com)