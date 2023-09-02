Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Check Date, Features, Design, & Full Specs

Volvo C40 Recharge India Launch: Volvo is all set to launch India’s upcoming electric car Volvo C40 Recharge in India on 4 September. This is the second electric car by Volvo in the Indian market. The company claims that the car runs 530 km once charged fully. This is the coupe-styled version of the XC40 Recharge and it will compete with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, BMW I4, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

