TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, Price & More

TVS Apache RTR 310 India launch. Features, Specs, Price, and More.
The TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle launch date in India has been confirmed by TVS Motors. The new stylish TVS Apache RTR 310 will arrive in the country on 6 September 2023.
The design, features, and specifications of the forthcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 can be anticipated from the teasers released by the company on its social media platforms.
Developed in association with BMW Motorrad, the new TVS Apache RTR 310 may be powered by a 313 cc single cylinder engine. There are speculations that the engine may be revamped for better performance. However, the company has not confirmed it yet.
Let us read about the features, specs, price, mileage, design, and other details of TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle.
The new TVS Apache RTR 310 will be launched in India on 6 September 2023.
The exact price of TVS Apache RTR 310 in India has not been confirmed by the company yet. However, it is expected that the ex-showroom price may be Rs 2.5 Lakhs.
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle in India.
Twin LED headlamps.
LED turn indicators.
Upside down front forks.
Alloy wheels.
Stepped up seat.
Petal type disc brakes.
313 cc single cylinder engine with a capacity to generate a maximum power of 33 hp.
Smart connectivity.
Digital instrument cluster.
USD front forks.
Rear disc brakes with dual channel ABS.
17-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin tyres.
(Source: Times of India)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)