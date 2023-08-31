TVS Apache RTR 310 Launch Date in India Confirmed: Features, Specs, Price & More

The TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle launch date in India has been confirmed by TVS Motors. The new stylish TVS Apache RTR 310 will arrive in the country on 6 September 2023.

The design, features, and specifications of the forthcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 can be anticipated from the teasers released by the company on its social media platforms.

Developed in association with BMW Motorrad, the new TVS Apache RTR 310 may be powered by a 313 cc single cylinder engine. There are speculations that the engine may be revamped for better performance. However, the company has not confirmed it yet.

Let us read about the features, specs, price, mileage, design, and other details of TVS Apache RTR 310 motorcycle.