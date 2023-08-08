2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch Tomorrow: Price in India & Features

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the next-generation GLC SUV in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker will launch the 2023 iteration of the model in India tomorrow. Interested buyers can pre-order the same by giving a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. You can reserve it online through the manufacturer's official website or by visiting a Mercedes-Benz dealership nearby.
The second-generation GLC is expected to have more features and will be available in the GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic versions. The GLC is one of the brand's strongest sellers in India and overseas. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC was introduced in the markets around the world in the last year of June. This car has a sportier look and is dimensionally larger than the previous model and the company claims that the GLC SUV will come standard with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, which is said to give exceptional traction on all surfaces.
Know everything about the upcoming SUV when it comes to engine, features, design, and more.
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023 SUV: Interior Design, Features & Specs
The GLC's powertrain options include 2.0-liter gasoline and diesel engines with a mild hybrid motor.
The GLC 300 is expected to churn out 254bhp of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque with a mileage of 14.72km/l
The GLC 220d produces 194bhp of peak power and 400Nm of torque and boasts a mileage of 19.47km/l.
Both mills are pre-configured with a nine-speed automatic transmission that features 4Matic technology.
The cabin has a fresh design with a new-generation MBUX setup with a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
It also has a biometric verification and the seats, the steering wheel, and the air conditioning vents are replaced.
The GLC's MBUX trackpad has been swapped out for cubby holders and a wireless charging pad, similar to other new Mercedes vehicles.
The new SUV has improved ADAS with a "transparent bonnet" function, a heads-up display, 64-color ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera, LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a Burmester surround system, and multi-zone temperature control.
The vehicles will also come with rear-axle steering, airmatic air suspension, and progressive digital headlights
The second-generation GLC is an improvement over the first-generation model.
The overall styling remains the same with smoother and flowing lines that are more natural with one another.
The grille is bigger and the vehicle has a sportier look with the AMG-spec aesthetic kit.
There are thinner LED taillamps in the back and there is an option to order GLC with 18 to 20-inch alloy wheels.
The redesigned GLC will be available in five colors- Nautic Blue, Mojave Silver, Selenite Grey, Polar White, and Obsidian Black.
The 2023 GLC is larger with dimensions of 4,716mm in length, 2,075mm in width, and 1,640mm in height.
The car's wheelbase has been slightly extended to 2,888mm and the width of its front and rear tracks bhas increased by 6mm and 23mm, respectively.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Price in India
The new GLC is expected to be priced between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh. After its launch in India, the model will be back in competition with the likes of the Volvo XC60, the BMW X3, the Lexus NX, and the Audi Q3, among others.
