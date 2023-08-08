2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC India Launch Tomorrow: Price in India & Features

Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the next-generation GLC SUV in the Indian market. The German luxury carmaker will launch the 2023 iteration of the model in India tomorrow. Interested buyers can pre-order the same by giving a token amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. You can reserve it online through the manufacturer's official website or by visiting a Mercedes-Benz dealership nearby.

The second-generation GLC is expected to have more features and will be available in the GLC 300 4Matic and GLC 220d 4Matic versions. The GLC is one of the brand's strongest sellers in India and overseas. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC was introduced in the markets around the world in the last year of June. This car has a sportier look and is dimensionally larger than the previous model and the company claims that the GLC SUV will come standard with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, which is said to give exceptional traction on all surfaces.

Know everything about the upcoming SUV when it comes to engine, features, design, and more.