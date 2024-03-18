Audi Q6 e-tron Global Debut Today, 18 March: Expected Specs, Design, and Details

Audi Q6 e-tron global debut date is confirmed by the company for interested people.
(Photo Courtesy: Autocar India)
After multiple previews and teasers, Audi has officially confirmed the launch date of the brand-new Audi Q6 e-tron. According to the latest official details announced online, the Audi Q6 e-tron global debut is scheduled to take place today, Monday, 18 March 2024. One should note that the introduction of the Q6 e-tron will increase the brand’s EV portfolio in international markets and offer a long-awaited electric alternative to the Q5 SUV. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert during the launch.
The exact specifications and price range of the Audi Q6 e-tron is not announced yet. Buyers will get to know the exact features and design of the electric vehicle on Monday. The brand-new Q6 e-tron is claimed to receive a 600 km range. Interested people can go through the details stated here before the launch takes place today.
Read till the end to know the expected specifications, design, launch date in India, and other details of the new Audi Q6 e-tron. As of now, the company has only confirmed the global debut date of the electric model.
The main highlight of the Audi Q6 e-tron is its interior, sporting a curved, panoramic 14.5-inch infotainment display.
The Q6 e-tron’s cabin is prepared using eco-friendly materials with some soft-touch surfaces. The brand-new model is expected to have 526 litres of boot space and a 64-litre 'frunk' for charging cables and small luggage. The Audi Q6 e-tron is developed on the PPE electric car platform in collaboration with Porsche, as per the latest details.
The car is expected to share most of its underpinnings with the Porsche Macan EV. It boasts a maximum range of 600km and a fast charging rate of 270kW. These are some of the expected specifications of the Audi Q6 e-tron we know. You must wait for the launch on Monday to know the exact details.
As the Audi Q6 e-tron is set to make its global debut today, Monday, 18 March, the Q5 model is expected to be introduced in India soon. The launch of the Q6 e-tron in India is not confirmed yet.
The company will announce more details about its launch in India once the global debut is over. Stay alert to know the latest announcements and price range.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)