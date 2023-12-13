Join Us On:
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift India Launch on 14 December: Design, Specs, and Details

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift launch: Take a look at the exterior and interior design of the SUV here.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
Kia is ready to reveal the brand-new 2024 Kia Sonet facelift tomorrow, Thursday, 14 December 2023, in India. Interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest details about the SUV before it is launched in the country. This update marks the first massive makeover for the popular sub-4m SUV since it was launched back in mid-2020. We have all the latest important details about the new facelift SUV that you should note if you want to buy it.

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift launch date in India was announced earlier by the company. Earlier, a leaked image was circulating online which revealed the interior, exterior, and certain features of the facelift SUV model. You must go through the important details about the car before it makes its debut in the country. We will state the updates.

Here are the interior design, exterior, and specifications of the Kia Sonet facelift 2024 SUV that will make its debut in India soon. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the model if you want to purchase it.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024: Exterior and Interior Design

The exterior of the Kia Sonet facelift 2024 includes a revised grille with new inserts, new LED headlights and DRLs. The sub-4m SUV is equipped with a new air dam and an updated bumper design paired with sleeker LED fog lamps.

On the sides, the main upgrades are the new alloy wheels. At the rear, the Sonet is equipped with a new connected tail lamp and a new bumper.

It is important to note that Kia has not gone all-out for the interior updates this time. The new Kia Sonet facelift 2024 will have the existing dashboard layout.

The interior of the model will include a floating touchscreen infotainment and the centre console will receive an updated climate control panel. The car will also get revamped interior colours, according to the latest details.

Kia Sonet Facelift 2024: Specifications

The brand-new facelift Sonet will be equipped with ADAS tech like forward collision alert. It will also have autonomous emergency braking (AEB), a new fully digital driver’s display, and a 360-degree camera system.

Other features like the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, etc, will be similar to the outgoing model. The Kia Sonet facelift will also receive six airbags, ABS, ESP, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Topics:  Kia 

