2024 Kia Sonet Facelift India Launch on 14 December: Design, Specs, and Details

Kia is ready to reveal the brand-new 2024 Kia Sonet facelift tomorrow, Thursday, 14 December 2023, in India. Interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest details about the SUV before it is launched in the country. This update marks the first massive makeover for the popular sub-4m SUV since it was launched back in mid-2020. We have all the latest important details about the new facelift SUV that you should note if you want to buy it.

The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift launch date in India was announced earlier by the company. Earlier, a leaked image was circulating online which revealed the interior, exterior, and certain features of the facelift SUV model. You must go through the important details about the car before it makes its debut in the country. We will state the updates.