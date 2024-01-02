Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Car and bike  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 in India: The model is launched for Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom) in India.
Raajwrita Dutta
Car and Bike
Published:

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 specifications and price are mentioned here.

(Photo Courtesy: BikeWale)

On the occasion of the New Year, Kawasaki has officially launched the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 in India. According to the official details, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R is launched at Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom). Interested buyers in the country are advised to take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the model. One should note that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has already been launched in the country and it is important to go through the latest announcements.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 is available in two colours, which include Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Grey. Interested buyers should note that the deliveries of the brand-new model will start by the end of this month. It is also important to note that the brand flaunted the Ninja ZX-4R at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW).

Here are all the important details you must note about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024, which was launched in India recently. Read till the end to know the specifications and design of the model.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024: Specs and Design

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 flaunts new fascia, split LED headlamps, reworked windshield, and 3D interwoven bodywork. There are new winglets to improve stability while driving at high speeds.

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by an updated 636cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine generating 124PS at 13,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 10,800rpm. The motor is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quick shifter.

The super-bike is equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch. It also has LED indicators, Showa SFF-BP upside-down front forks, and a rear mono shock. The model has traction control with three modes, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brake system, and power modes.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R also has a 4.3-inch display and smartphone connectivity via the Ridology app. The model is equipped with dual 310mm front discs with dual radial-mounted four-piston monoblock calliper, a 220mm single rear disc, and 17-inch wheels.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Rivals and Price in India

The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R competes with the Honda CBR650R, Aprilia RS 660, and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R7.

The launch price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 is Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom). To know more about the price and availability, you have to check the announcements online.

