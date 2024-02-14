2024 Skoda Octavia Global Debut Today, 14 February: Design and Expected Price

The 2024 Skoda Octavia is set to make its global debut today, Wednesday, 14 February. It is important to note that this is the first important update to fourth-gen Octavia which was launched in 2020. Interested buyers across the world must take note of the latest updates if they want the 2024 Octavia facelift model. Skoda revealed certain design sketches of the facelift model that show the updates. Interested people can go through the pictures and latest details available online.
You will get to know the exact design details and specifications of the 2024 Skoda Octavia after it is globally launched on the scheduled date, which is today, 14 February.
2024 Skoda Octavia: Design Updates and Specifications
2024 Skoda Octavia: Design Updates and Specifications
Skoda hasn't made major changes in the style of the Octavia but the updates are prominent. For example, the new 2024 Skoda Octavia flaunts a sharper front fascia courtesy of a redesigned bumper and an updated grille.
The car has sleeker, boomerang-shaped LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs. The side profile of the 2024 Skoda Octavia remains the same including the fastback-roofline. The distinct character lines are also the same as in the previous model.
The rear bumper of the car has been redesigned and it is equipped with sharper cuts and creases. The company has not announced anything regarding the interiors of the facelift version.
Skoda is likely to equip the Octavia with two turbocharged petrol engine options, including a 1.5-litre unit and a 2.0-litre unit. The former offers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and the latter produces 188 bhp and 320 Nm of torque.
2024 Skoda Octavia Global Debut: Expected Price
The price of the 2024 Skoda Octavia has not been revealed yet for the global market. Once the launch takes place on Wednesday, buyers will know the price, sale date, and other details.
You have to keep track of the latest announcements by the company to know the price range of the facelift version. All the important updates are expected to be available soon.
