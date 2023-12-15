Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 Launch in India Today, 15 December: Expected Price & Specs

In a move to amp up the Indian two-wheeler market, Yamaha is gearing up to reveal the upcoming motorcycles, which include the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. One should note that the motorcycles will make their debut in India Friday, 15 December 2023. All interested buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the launch of the models. It is important to go through the latest announcements about the models if you want to purchase them.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 will make their debut soon so interested buyers should be alert. One should note the rumoured specifications and price range of the motorcycles in India. The exact features, design, and other details will be announced by Yamaha during the launch event on Friday. Interested people should stay alert to know the exact updates.