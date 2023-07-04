2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details and Specs

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is set to make its debut in India today, Tuesday, 4 July 2023. It is important to note that the Seltos has been one of the highest-selling SUVs since its launch in August 2019. People are excited to know all the details about the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift that is scheduled to launch in India soon. One must take note of the latest updates after the launch takes place on Tuesday if they want to buy it.

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift launch date in India was announced before so interested buyers can take note of it. It is important to note that the main rivals of the Kia Seltos facelift 2023 are Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Interested buyers in India will know the prices after the launch takes place.