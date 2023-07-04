2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launch in India Today: Live Streaming Details and Specs

The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is set to launch in India on 4 July 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Autocar India)
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is set to make its debut in India today, Tuesday, 4 July 2023. It is important to note that the Seltos has been one of the highest-selling SUVs since its launch in August 2019. People are excited to know all the details about the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift that is scheduled to launch in India soon. One must take note of the latest updates after the launch takes place on Tuesday if they want to buy it.
The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift launch date in India was announced before so interested buyers can take note of it. It is important to note that the main rivals of the Kia Seltos facelift 2023 are Hyundai Creta and the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Interested buyers in India will know the prices after the launch takes place.
Here is everything you should know about the 2023 Kia Seltos facelift launch today, Tuesday, and the specifications available so far. You should read till the end to know all the latest updates about the model.
As per the latest official details, the launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Kia India from 12 pm onwards today. One must watch the live event.
As per the latest details, the new Kia Seltos facelift 2023 is expected to get notable updates, especially on the front grille and the overall lighting.
Kia India might also introduce new colour options for the SUV such as the dual-tone Sky Blue and Black paint. It is important to note that the Kia Seltos facelift has already made its debut in the international markets and now, it is being launched in India.
Take note of the launch time and live streaming details to receive first-hand information about the new model that will be available in India.
(Written with inputs from India Today and Times Now News.)
