Harley-Davidson X440 India Launch: Price, Specs, Design, Speed & More

The Harley-Davidson X440 will soon be seen on the roads of India and we will be able to hear what it sounds like and how it appears to be in real life. The Harley-Davidson X440, co-developed with Hero MotoCorp was unveiled recently. The new bike is all set to be launched today, 3 July 2023.

As per reports, the upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 has similar looks to that of the now-discontinued XR1200X. The new bike will have a very neo-retro design with a circular LED headlight, a horizontal LED DRL bearing the ‘Harley-Davidson’ moniker, a muscular fuel tank, round indicators, and a monopod instrument console for visual appeal. The multifunction switchgear looks properly premium too. Let's have a look at the specs, speed, design, and features of the new Harley-Davidson X440.