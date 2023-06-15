Hero MotoCorp Launched Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Specification, Design, & Features

Hero MotoCorp launched its new Xtreme 160R 4V premium motorcycle on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 and it has been priced at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh. The new Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163cc BS-VI phase II and E20-compliant engine with a maximum power output of 16.9 Ps as claimed by the company.

As stated by the company, "We are going to introduce a series of class-defining products in the premium motorcycle space and the launch of Xtreme 160R 4V is the first in a series of launches lined up through the year," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said. He further said, "While the X-range of motorcycles has given us a massive edge, there is a strong focus on growing our volumes in the higher engine capacity segment with differentiated offerings. Our new launches will also help grow the category in the coming months."

The bike has come with technological features like remote immobilization, geo fence, and in-app navigation services, among others. Have a look at its price. specs, and features.