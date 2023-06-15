Hero MotoCorp Launched Xtreme 160R 4V: Price, Specification, Design, & Features

Xtreme 160R 4V Specs, price, design
Hero MotoCorp launched its new Xtreme 160R 4V premium motorcycle on Wednesday, 14 June 2023 and it has been priced at a starting price of Rs 1.27 lakh. The new Xtreme 160R 4V is powered by a 163cc BS-VI phase II and E20-compliant engine with a maximum power output of 16.9 Ps as claimed by the company.
As stated by the company, "We are going to introduce a series of class-defining products in the premium motorcycle space and the launch of Xtreme 160R 4V is the first in a series of launches lined up through the year," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said. He further said, "While the X-range of motorcycles has given us a massive edge, there is a strong focus on growing our volumes in the higher engine capacity segment with differentiated offerings. Our new launches will also help grow the category in the coming months."
The bike has come with technological features like remote immobilization, geo fence, and in-app navigation services, among others. Have a look at its price. specs, and features.
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V bike will be available in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro priced at Rs 1,27,300, Rs 1,32,800, and Rs 1,36,500 respectively.
The Standard variant comes with a telescopic fork and a single seat, the Connected variant will have Bluetooth connectivity, and the range-topping Pro variant will come with a USD fork, split-seat set-up, and striking dual-tone colors.
The Xtreme 160R 4V is more expensive than the Bajaj Pulsar N160 (Rs 1.23 lakh-Rs 1.30 lakh) and the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V (Rs 1.24 lakh-Rs 1.32 lakh). You can book your bikes today and the deliveries will begin in the second week of July.
Something new that the buyers will get to see in the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is the new golden 37mm KYB USD fork that beefs up the front of the bike.
The new mono-shock, a 7-step preload adjustable unit by Showa is a special suspension hardware available on the top-spec Pro variant.
The bike comes with either a single-seat or split-seat set-up, both interchangeable
The tank extensions are longer and angular.
The bike has also gotten a dual-tone paint scheme and a redesigned full-LED headlight.
The switchgear in Xtreme 160R 4V is more premium than before
The 163cc, single-cylinder engine features an oil-cooler, besides being air-cooled, and has a more modern 4-valve head.
This mill now makes 16.9hp at 8,500rpm and 14.6 Nm at 6,500rpm, which is an increase of 1.7hp over the 2-valve Xtreme 160R.
The Standard and Connected variants of the Xtreme 160R 4V weigh 144kg, while the Pro variant weighs 145kg.
The bike has a fuel capacity of 12-litre and the rest of the cycle parts remain the same as the Xtreme 160R 2V
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V has a Bluetooth-enabled negative LCD display with call and notification alerts.
The other accessories in a bike include a single seat, phone mount, bar end mirrors, and more.
