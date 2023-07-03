2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price

The most awaited India-spec 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift has been spied testing in the country and is expected to be launched soon. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch details yet. The market launch is anticipated in February 2024.

The automobile maker has been successful in the sales of mid-size SUV Creta and is now apparently planning to boost the sales even more with the launch of India-spec Hyundai Creta Facelift.

According to leaks, the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift version will differ from ASEAN countries, Brazil, and South Africa in features, specs, and other ways.