2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launch Date in India: Features, Specs, and Price

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift India: Launch , Features, Specs, and More.
The most awaited India-spec 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift has been spied testing in the country and is expected to be launched soon. However, the company has not confirmed the exact launch details yet. The market launch is anticipated in February 2024.
The automobile maker has been successful in the sales of mid-size SUV Creta and is now apparently planning to boost the sales even more with the launch of India-spec Hyundai Creta Facelift.
According to leaks, the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift version will differ from ASEAN countries, Brazil, and South Africa in features, specs, and other ways.
According to the online leaked images, following are the features and specs of the upcoming Hyundai Creta Facelift.
A similar design like Palisade SUV.
Palisade-like LED Daytime Running Lamps.
All-new grille.
Vertical split headlamp, probably LED.
Alloy wheels, resembling Alcazar.
Wing-mirror-mounted cameras along with ADAS features.
The engine is anticipated to be similar as currently available Creta.
1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit with a capacity to produce a maximum output of 157bhp.
1.5-litre diesel unit that may generate 113bhp output.
A redesigned tail gate.
New bumper.
New tail lights.
A refreshed dashboard design with advanced features may be included in the new features.
The exact features and specifications of the 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Indian variant will be unwrapped during the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
