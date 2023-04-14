Kia EV6 Bookings to Reopen in India on April 15; Details Here

Kia India, on Wednesday announced the interested customers about the bookings for the Kia EV6. The bookings for the vehicle will reopen on 15 April 2023. Kia EV6 was launched in June last year and the company had initially decided to deliver 100 units of EV6 after the launch but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than their initial plan.

The Kia EV6 model was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh and the price rose to Rs 60.95 lakh in January 2023 while the price for the GT Line AWD model remains the same, 65.95 lakh. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch."

Kia EV6 bookings will be available in selected cities by 15 dealers across the country. The cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The decision for opening the re-bookings was taken after an overwhelming response in the country.