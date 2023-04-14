Kia EV6 Bookings to Reopen in India on April 15; Details Here
Kia EV6 was launched in India in June 2022. The company will reopen the bookings for the vehicle from 15 April
Kia India, on Wednesday announced the interested customers about the bookings for the Kia EV6. The bookings for the vehicle will reopen on 15 April 2023. Kia EV6 was launched in June last year and the company had initially decided to deliver 100 units of EV6 after the launch but ended up delivering 432 units, four times more than their initial plan.
The Kia EV6 model was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 59.95 lakh and the price rose to Rs 60.95 lakh in January 2023 while the price for the GT Line AWD model remains the same, 65.95 lakh. Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, said, “We are thrilled with the response to our first premium EV offering, the EV6, which has established itself as a design and technology marvel and has won multiple awards since its launch."
Kia EV6 bookings will be available in selected cities by 15 dealers across the country. The cities are: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The decision for opening the re-bookings was taken after an overwhelming response in the country.
Tae-Jin Park further added, "This year, we are focussing on importing more products and expanding our dealer network to cater to those who couldn’t get their hands on the premium car last year. We are confident that the EV6 will continue to lead the premium EV segment with its splendid performance in the market.”
The special features of the Kia EV6 model includes 77.4 kWh battery pack., certification by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), driving range of 708 km on a single charge. The Kia India will be available in two variants- the RWD variant and AWD variant. The RWD variant has a single motor that will develop 229 bhp and 350 Nm while the AWD variant will come with a dual motor of 325 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque.
