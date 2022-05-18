2022 TVS iQube Long-Range E-scooter: Launch Today, Time, and Expected Features

2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter expected to launch today.
(Photo: tvsmotor.com)
The TVS iQube is one of the most popular electric scooters in India. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is all set to launch today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022. The TVS iQube e-scooter was first officially launched in the year 2020. Now, it is going to come back with an upgrade in 2022 and the grand launch will take place today, 18 May 2022 as per the latest updates. The 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is eagerly awaited.
The brand new 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter will have a lot of upgraded specifications that everybody should know.
Everybody will get to know about the price and the features in detail once the e-scooter launches today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022.
It is to be noted that the launch of the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter will take place today, on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 2:00 p.m. The company has also shared a few teasers for the upcoming launch of the scooter.
It is important to note that the TVS Motor Company has not revealed enough details on the specifications of the upgraded e-scooter.
As per the teasers, the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter is expected to be more powerful and come at a range of about 123 km. The TVS SmartXonnect is expected to make a return with the upcoming model.
The company is expected to reveal more information on the 2022 TVS iQube long-range e-scooter during the launch event.
