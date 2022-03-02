Simple Energy's e-scooter to Come with Additional Battery Pack Option

Simple e-scooter now available with extra battery backup option. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Simple Energy website)
The Simple One electric scooter was launched by Simple Energy in August last year. The start-up is based in Bengaluru and now has added another option of additional battery pack for its scooter.
As per their claims, the battery will provide an additional riding range of 300+ km in a single charge. The price of the scooter with one additional battery pack has been set at Rs 1.45 lakh.
The original version of the scooter had a battery backup of 4.8 kWh but the upgraded version has a battery capacity of 6.4 kWh. This additional battery will allow the Simple One to cross the 300 km mark where all the other e-scooters have a capacity of 235+ km. The boot can act as a storage for the removable battery.
While talking about the new battery option the Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, Suhas Rajkumar, said, "When we conceived the Simple One, we had the aim of offering an electric scooter that could offer enough range for users to not have to worry about range or charging. Offering an extra battery will allow power users to reach destinations that no other electric two-wheeler in India can. This additional battery can easily fit in the boot of the scooter offering a range of over 300 km. This is a big milestone, not just for Simple Energy, but for the EV industry. This move will also go a long way in bolstering the perception of electric scooters.”
Both the versions of the scooter will be available in the market. The one without battery is priced at Rs 1,09, 999 and the one with battery is priced at Rs 1,44,999 (ex-showroom).
The other features of the scooter are: on board navigation, riding modes, call, music control, etc. The company also said that there are more features in the pipeline, which will be announced soon.
