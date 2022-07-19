Next-gen Maruti Alto Launch Likely by Late August 2022: Expected Specs & Price

The next-gen Maruti Alto is expected to launch by late August 2022, check the latest updates.
(Photo: iStock)
Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for two car launches in the coming months. According to the latest sources, the next-gen Maruti Alto is expected to launch by the second half of August 2022. It is believed that the brand new car will make its debut before the prices for the Grand Vitara SUV are declared. Everyone should note that the Grand Vitara SUV is slated for a global debut tomorrow, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The sale will start in August.
The next-gen Maruti Alto is the new entry-level offering and Grand Vitara is the flagship product by Maruti Suzuki. While the company has not announced an official launch date yet, the next-gen Maruti Alto is most likely to make its debut by late August 2022. One should wait to know more details about the launch event.
The next-gen Maruti Alto that is likely to be launched next month, in August 2022 will face competition from the likes of the Renault Kwid and the S Presso.
Several spy shots have revealed that the next-gen Maruti Alto will have an all-new body shell that will sport a completely new design. It is expected to get upward swooping headlamps and chunky fog lamp enclosures.
It is important to note that the wheel size of the next-gen Maruti Alto is expected to be 13-inch for all the variants. The car is also expected to be equipped with a new dashboard.
The price of the next-gen Maruti Alto will also be announced in the second half of August 2022. Right now, there are no details on the price of the brand new model.
Once the launch event is confirmed, the company is expected to reveal details on the price range of the next-gen Maruti Alto soon.
