Next-gen Maruti Alto Launch Likely by Late August 2022: Expected Specs & Price

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for two car launches in the coming months. According to the latest sources, the next-gen Maruti Alto is expected to launch by the second half of August 2022. It is believed that the brand new car will make its debut before the prices for the Grand Vitara SUV are declared. Everyone should note that the Grand Vitara SUV is slated for a global debut tomorrow, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The sale will start in August.

The next-gen Maruti Alto is the new entry-level offering and Grand Vitara is the flagship product by Maruti Suzuki. While the company has not announced an official launch date yet, the next-gen Maruti Alto is most likely to make its debut by late August 2022. One should wait to know more details about the launch event.