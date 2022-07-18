Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV To Be Launched Soon: Features, Price, and Rivals

Maruti Suzuki's Grand Vitara SUV will be launched soon on this date. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the New Grand Vitara SUV into the markets on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. The company has confirmed that the Grand Vitara SUV will have some new, updated, stylish, and unique features that might help it compete with its market rivals. One of the unique features of the SUV is that it will have a panoramic sunroof which will definitely intrigue the customers.
Despite being one of the best market leaders in designing and making stylish & unique automobiles, Maruti Suzuki has only the BREZZA to compete with the rapidly evolving compact SUV segment in the market. Infact, last year, Maruti Suzuki did not earn great success in terms of selling SUVs and attained a fifth rank, unlike Hyundai, which grabbed the first rank in selling SUVs with CRETA being the best-selling SUV car in the market. The company hopes that its new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will prove to earn a great fan base.
The Grand Vitara SUV will be officially launched in the markets on Wednesday, 20 July 2022. With the launch of New Grand Vitara SUV, Maruti Suzuki hopes to surpass the market SUV leaders like Hyundai and retain its place in the rapidly evolving SUV segment of the market.
Following is the list of features and specs that might be a part of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022.
An electric panoramic sunroof that will make it stand out in the crowd.
An updated 360 degree camera system that adds to the new features of the SUV.
An advanced infotainment system with almost 9 inch touchscreen. It can be connected to both Android and Apple devices
A well-ventilated & spacious cabin contributes to the exta comfort of the car.
Spacious, comfortable, ventilated, and leatherette seats.
Advanced and high-quality audio system.
Ambient lighting.
All-wheel drive system leads to the off-load capability of the SUV.
LED DRLs and indicators.
1.5-litre K-series petrol engine.
Besides the above-mentioned features, the details of all the advanced and unique features of the New Grand Vitara SUV 2022 will be revealed on its official launch.
The exact price of the New Grand Vitara SUV has not been revealed yet. However, if speculations are to be believed, the car will be sold at an ex showroom price of Rs 15 lakh. Indian customers can pre-book the Grand Vitara SUV at an amount of Rs 11,000 only. Customers should note that they can buy the car through Nexa premium dealership only.
In the SUV segment of the market, the New Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV will compete against the already famous SUVs like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)