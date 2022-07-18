Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV To Be Launched Soon: Features, Price, and Rivals

Following is the list of features and specs that might be a part of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 2022.

An electric panoramic sunroof that will make it stand out in the crowd.

An updated 360 degree camera system that adds to the new features of the SUV.

An advanced infotainment system with almost 9 inch touchscreen. It can be connected to both Android and Apple devices

A well-ventilated & spacious cabin contributes to the exta comfort of the car.

Spacious, comfortable, ventilated, and leatherette seats.

Advanced and high-quality audio system.

Ambient lighting.

All-wheel drive system leads to the off-load capability of the SUV.

LED DRLs and indicators.

1.5-litre K-series petrol engine.

Besides the above-mentioned features, the details of all the advanced and unique features of the New Grand Vitara SUV 2022 will be revealed on its official launch.