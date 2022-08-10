2022 Hyundai Tucson India Launch Today: Check Price and Specifications Here

The brand new Hyundai Tucson 2022 is going to make its debut in India today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022. It is important to note that the bookings for the 2022 Hyundai Tucson have already begun in the country. People have to pay a token amount of Rs 50,000 to book the new SUV that is set to launch on Wednesday. The Hyundai Tucson 2022 can be booked at any of the authorised company dealerships. One can also book it online via the company website.

The bookings of the Hyundai Tucson 2022 officially began around 19 July 2022 in the country. According to the latest official details, Hyundai has registered over 3,000 bookings for the facelifted SUV within 20 days. The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is ready to be officially launched today, on Wednesday, 10 August 2022, in the country.