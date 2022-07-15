2022 BMW G 310 RR to Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs Here

BMW Motorrad India is all set to introduce the sub-400cc sports motorcycle segment with the G 310 RR. The all-new BMW G 310 RR is all set to be launched in India today, 15 July 2022.

The Bavarian manufacturer has developed the bike with TVS Motor Company. The BMW Motorrad began its affordable bike journey in India by introducing BMW G 310 R street naked motorcycle.

Let's catch the live updates of the launch of 2022 BMW G 310 RR and have a look at the expected price, features, and design.