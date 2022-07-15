2022 BMW G 310 RR to Launch in India Today: Check Expected Price & Specs Here

BMW G310 RR to be launched in India today
(Image: India.com)
BMW Motorrad India is all set to introduce the sub-400cc sports motorcycle segment with the G 310 RR. The all-new BMW G 310 RR is all set to be launched in India today, 15 July 2022.
The Bavarian manufacturer has developed the bike with TVS Motor Company. The BMW Motorrad began its affordable bike journey in India by introducing BMW G 310 R street naked motorcycle.
Let's catch the live updates of the launch of 2022 BMW G 310 RR and have a look at the expected price, features, and design.
The new BMW G 310 RR is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and has a similar design, features, and powertrain. It will have twin projector headlamps, an aerodynamic design language, an LED taillamp, etc. Moreover, it will be available in signature BMW colors. The G 310 RR will also possess a 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster.
BMW G 310 RR will be powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The motor will churn out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it shall have multiple riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch.
The new BMW G 310 RR is expected to cost the buyers around Rs 3 lakh mark, ex-showroom. As per the price, it will be a tough competitor to TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 300, etc.
Pre-bookings for the bike is open. You can book it online on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad India dealership.
