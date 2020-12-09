Aprilia to Launch 300-400cc Motorcycle in India by 2023: Report

Piaggio India has struggled to gain success in the Indian motorcycle market. However, a new motorcycle, especially one is manufactured in house, may throttle the company in the correct direction.

Aprilia India was going to launch the Aprilia Rs 150 and Aprilia Tuono but decided against the launch of these two 150cc bikes since the market has evolved considerably and mid-size motorcycle segment offers a better potential for growth, reported Times Now, quoting Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio India.

The company also recently revealed that the RS 660 will make its Indian debut along with the Tuono 660 around June-July 2021.