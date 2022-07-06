New TVS Ronin 225 Scrambler Launching Today, Check Price and Specs Here

Know the price, design and features of TVS Ronin 225
(Image: 91wheels.com)
TVS Motor Company is ready to launch the Ronin 225 in India today, 6 July 2022. Recently, images of the TVS Ronin 225 are being shared on the internet and they tell how the bike looks.
Earlier, it was expected that the Zeppelin cruiser production version would be launched under the nameplate of ‘Ronin’, but the bike is a Scrambler-oriented version from the two-wheeler manufacturer. As per the reports, the motorcycle will be based on the Apache RTR 200 4V but obviously with a few changes.
Let us have a look at the features, design and price of the TVS Ronin 225 Scrambler launching today.
As seen in the leaked pictures of the Ronin, it possesses a neo-retro, rugged design with a round headlamp, dual tires, a curvy fuel tank, an offset instrument cluster, a single-piece seat, chopped fenders, and premium golden upside-down forks up front.
The motorcycle is expected to come with features like full-LED lighting, a color TFT console, riding modes, a digital instrument cluster, and Bluetooth connectivity.
The Scrambler-oriented bike may come with a dual-channel ABS for safety purposes.
The TVS Ronin 225 is expected to be priced higher than the Apache RTR 200 4V, the range of which starts from Rs 1.34 lakh ex-showroom. It is expected to be priced between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 1.60 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) in the Indian market. On the basis of the body style and displacement, the bike comes closest to competing with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
When it comes to the engine, the TVS Ronin 225 is expected come with a 223cc single-cylinder engine that will churn out a power of 20 bhp and a torque of 18 Nm. It might also offer a five-speed transmission.
The manufacturing company is yet to reveal more details about the bike at the launch.
