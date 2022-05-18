BMW i4 Electric Sedan: Launch Date in India, Expected Specifications, and Price
BMW i4 Electric Sedan: The electric vehicle will make its debut on 26 May 2022.
BMW is slowly trying to expand its electric vehicles footprint in the country. Earlier, the company had launched the flagship iX electric SUV in December 2021 and it was followed by the Mini Cooper SE in February 2022. Now, BMW is gearing up to launch the i4 Electric Sedan soon on 26 May. The BMW i4 Electric Sedan is most likely to stand out among the luxury electric SUVs.
It is to be noted that the BMW i4 Electric Sedan has already been showcased for the Indian car market. The car has an appealing exterior style statement.
Everybody is eagerly waiting for the launch of the BMW i4 Electric Sedan to take place on 26 May 2022. Keep checking to know the launch time and other details.
As the launch date of the BMW i4 Electric Sedan is near, it is important to know the specifications.
BMW i4 Electric Sedan: Expected Specifications
The BMW i4 Electric Sedan looks similar to the 4 Series Gran Coupe but it will have an imposing grille at the front, large air dams, and striking alloys. All of these features will create a niche identity for the electric vehicle model.
The car is also expected to have a very sophisticated cabin and will be equipped with a huge 14.9 infotainment touchscreen that has BMW OS 8.
The BMW i4 Electric Sedan will also have an 83.9 kWh battery pack at its core and it will send power to the rear wheels. The car is expected to be able to hit 100 kmph from zero in 5.7 seconds.
As of now, the company has not officially confirmed the charging options but the electric vehicle is expected to be equipped with a BMW Wallbox.
This will help to charge the car to full battery in approximately ten to twelve hours. The BMW i4 Electric Sedan is also likely to support fast charging which will bring down the time duration significantly.
It is important to note that BMW has not announced anything about the price of the i4 Electric Sedan. The price range of the car is expected to start above Rs 80 lakh in the country.
To know more details, one has to wait for the launch on 26 May. The price will be revealed during the launch event.
