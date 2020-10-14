iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Models Launched With 5G

Apple on Tuesday introduced a new lineup of four iPhone 12 smartphones -- the iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models.



Paving way for a 5G era for its iPhones, this range is expected to make bigger sales than the iPhone 11 family last year. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue, priced at a starting rate of Rs 1,19,900 and Rs 1,29,900, respectively.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro models feature a new LiDAR sensor that will significantly enhance its augmented reality and photography capabilities. The iPad Pro is the first phone to be equipped with the LiDAR sensor suite, which is a laser-based, time-of-flight system that allows a device to quickly calculate the distance to an object.

This sensor will enhance Apple's ARKit, as well as photo and video capture and help create precise depth maps, will allow for instant and more realistic AR scenes, to enhance autofocus in low-light scenes, enables Night portrait modes, indoor navigation and item tracking, Apple Insider reported.

The Pro models have superior video quality, with the inclusion of support for 10-bit color depth imagery in HDR video. These models have also introduced MagSafe which offers high-powered wireless charging and Smart Data mode, which extends battery life by intelligently assessing 5G needs and balancing data usage, speed, and power in real time. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin from 16 October and will hit stores from 23 October. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order from 6 November and in stores from 13 November.