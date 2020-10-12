Apple iPhone 12 Event: Here’s How You Can Watch & What to Expect

Apple is all set to take the wraps off its new flagship iPhone, the iPhone 12 series, which will be launched via an online event on Tuesday, 13 October. Apple also had an event in September, where it launched the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a bunch of new Apple hardware, so the online event tomorrow is expected to be all about the new iPhone.

How to Watch?

The event is scheduled to kick off at 10 AM P.T which is 10:30 PM IST. You will be able to watch the live stream of the event on Apple’s official website. You can also catch the event on the company’s official YouTube channel. Apple TV users can watch the stream by downloading the Apple Events app from the App Store. You can also stream the event on your iOS device via AirPlay.

What To Expect?

Since Apple has already done the hard work of launching the majority of its products for the year in September, this event is expected to be all about the new iPhone. It is expected that Apple will launch four different variants of the iPhone 12 with each device sporting squared edges and offering 5G support. This is the same design philosophy we have previously seen on the iPhone 5 series and even the first-generation iPhone SE. Other products expected at the event are all-new over the ear AirPods, a more economical version of the HomePod, and the Apple AirTags.

The four models of the iPhone 12 expected are – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, according to foreign analysts.