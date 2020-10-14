iPhone 12 Launced In 4 Variants: Here’s All That Was Announced

Apple has launched its latest iPhone 12 series in the global market with the introduction of not one but four new iPhones. Apple’s 2020 flagship lineup series included the newly launched Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the compact iPhone 12 Mini.

While the iPhone 12 has been priced starting at $ 799 (Rs 59,000 approx), the iPhone 12 Pro and the Pro Max come in at $999 (Rs 73,000 approx) and $1,099 (Rs 81,000 approx) respectively. Apple has priced the iPhone 12 Mini at $ 699 which Apple touts to be the smallest 5G-enabled smartphone in the market.

Apple also took the wraps off its more compact home audio system dubbed the HomePod Mini that has been priced at $99 (Rs 7,000 approx). This is the smaller version of the original speaker that is more compact in size. Here’s a detailed look at all that was was announced at the event.

iPhone 12

The new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The new flagship is making a transition from the conventional IPS display to an OLED screen.

The design is a rollback to the previous generation iPhone 5 series with the flat aluminium sides and closely matches the iPad Pro design aesthetics. The iPhone 12 will be made available in the international markets starting 23 October. Apple says the water-resistance of the device has been improved and it also offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10. There is also a notch at the top that houses the phone’s Face ID tech.

The device is powered by the company's latest A14 Bionic processor which is the first chipset built on a 5-nanometer processor. Apple claims that it’s 50 percent faster than conventional chipsets on Android devices. On the rear, the new iPhone 12 comes with a 12+12-megapixel camera setup with a dedicated ultrawide sensor. The company says it has improved the phone’s low-light performance.

iPhone 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max

These are the iPhone flagships for the year 2020. The dup offers 5G capabilities and it’s the first major Apple redesign going back to full-screen smartphones.

Where the iPhone Pro is a 6.1-inch smartphone, the iPhone Pro Max is a 6.7-inch device that is bigger than the predecessor, the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Both the devices sport a stainless steel design and will be available in four colours: grey, stainless steel, gold, and a new blue.

Both the Pro models also feature the A14 Bionic processor. Apple's iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new lidar sensor on the back – a technology first introduced on the iPad Pro in March. Apple also said that it’s removing the charging adapters from the boxes this year.

iPhone 12 Mini

This is the first time that Apple has introduced a Mini variant to its lineup. The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a 5.4-inch device and is touted to be the most compact 5G device in the market. There is no Touch ID on the device which means the only way to unlock it is through Face ID. The Mini also users the flagship A14 Bionic chipset.

As for the camera, the rear houses the same 12+12-megapixel camera setup as the iPhone 12 and it seems to have improved the low light performance as well. The phone also carries the IP68 water-resistance rating and will be available in 5 colour options.

Apple HomePod Mini

At just 3.3 inches tall, HomePod mini is packed with innovative technologies and advanced software that together enable computational audio to deliver breakthrough audio quality wherever it is placed.

HomePod mini is designed to work with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, and TuneIn, and in the coming months, popular music services including Pandora and Amazon Music.



The HomePod mini delivers an incredibly rich and detailed acoustic experience, using computational audio to deliver peak performance. The HomePod Mini has been launched at $99 which is roughly Rs 7,000 in India.