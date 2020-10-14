Apple iPhone 12 With 5G & New Design Launched at Rs 79,990

Pre-orders for the device have started for global markets and the phone will be available starting 23 October. The Quint Apple has launched its latest flagship in the Indian market dubbed the iPhone 12 which now brings to the iPhone series a refreshed design philosophy. | (Photo: Apple) Tech News Pre-orders for the device have started for global markets and the phone will be available starting 23 October.

Apple has launched its latest flagship in the Indian market dubbed the iPhone 12 which now brings to the iPhone series a refreshed design philosophy. The iPhone 12 has been launched in India starting at Rs 79,990 although the company has not announced when it will be launched in India. In terms of the display size, the new iPhone 12 features the same 6.1-inch display as the iPhone 11 and the XR. The company has also added an OLED display to the package instead of an IPS panel which for many is a major upgrade.

New Design for the iPhone 12

Gone are the curved edges of the iPhone as the new hardware philosophy for Apple is flatter. Yes, the new iPhone 12 sports an aluminum design with flat sides and rounded edges but much sharper than before. This is the same design we saw on the iPhone 5 series and even the first-gen iPhone SE.

There is still a notch at the top that houses the Face ID and other sensors, though Apple says that the bezels on the new iPhone have been reduced. Around the back, you’ll notice that the iPhone 12 has added two cameras housed in matte glass. Hopefully, it’s Gorilla Glass that’s protecting the sensors.

The iPhone 12 is touted to have a peak brightness of 1200 nits and also offers support for HDR 10. Apple is offering more durability with what the company is calling a “ceramic shield” coating to offer extra protection. Apple also says that the water-resistance of the new iPhone has been improved.

The All-New A14 Bionic Is Here

The new iPhone 12 is being powered by the all-new A14 Bionic processor. Apple says the new A14 is the first-ever smartphone processor built using the 5-nanometer architecture. You can expect a 50 percent boost in performance than the previous iteration. Apple also says that graphics processing has almost improved.

(Photo: Apple)

With this hardware setup, Apple is finally venturing into 5G technology and it says that the iPhone 12 has been designed to achieve ideal network performance. The company says it has tested the 5G performance of the phone across 30 countries and 100 carriers.

New Camera System on the iPhone 12

On the rear, you’ll find a 12+12-megapixel camera setup on the iPhone 12 which Apple says comes with improved low-light performance. Stabilisation has seen a major upgrade with the addition of optical image stabilisation and efforts have been put to maximise details and dynamic range. The front also houses a 12-megapixel snapper with Night Mode support.