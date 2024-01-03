Brij Bhushan’s Allies Are Threatening My Mother, I’m Traumatised: Sakshi Malik

Sakshi Malik claimed supporters of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have been threatening her mother.
(Photo: PTI)
In a shocking revelation, wrestler Sakshi Malik has claimed her mother has been getting threat calls, allegedly from supporters of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who have been intimidating her by saying they will lodge cases against Sakshi.
This development comes after the Olympic medallist announced her retirement from the sport, after Sanjay Singh, believed to be a close aide of Brij Bhushan, was elected as the new president of WFI.
Although the newly-elected president and executive committee have been suspended by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) and an ad-hoc committee was formed, Sanjay Singh has refuted the decision, opting to organise nationals.
Revealing how allies of Brij Bhushan have been threatening her and her family, Sakshi said at a press conference:
“We fought for the safety of female wrestlers, but now, our safety is under threat. Our families are getting intimidated. This is very saddening,” she further added.
Further addressing the former chief’s supporters, she said “They are all spreading a lot of negative rumours about me. I want to tell them that you have daughters and sisters like me in your house. Please stop this.”
While Sakshi accused Brij Bhushan’s supporters of intimidation, many wrestlers took to Jantar Mantar to protest against those in opposition of the new WFI committee, notably – Sakshi, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia.
Sakshi, however, called it propaganda from Brij Bhushan’s camp, saying “We knew Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) is influential, but we had no idea he would be this powerful. Now, his propaganda is to make allegations that we have been grabbing young wrestlers' opportunities. However, now that I have retired, I want young girls to win and fulfill my dream.”
Citing how Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh celebrated Sanjay Singh’s win, with slogans about his ‘power’, Sakshi claimed the safety and future of young girls in wrestling will be under threat, should a new president not be appointed.
“We have all seen his (Brij Bhushan) obscenities. He gave slogans of ‘Dabdaba’ (power) after Sanjay Singh won the elections, which scared the young girls in wrestling. My only request to the Sports Ministry is to not keep Sanjay Singh as the WFI president,” she said.
On 21 December, Sakshi announced her retirement from the sport after Sanjay was elected as the new president. Despite the latter’s suspension by MYAS, the three-time Commonwealth Games medallist confirmed she does not have any plans of returning to the sport yet, and is only fighting for the future generation.
I am retired as of now, I can’t say what will happen in the future. I am traumatised by the events. But my plea to the government is to ensure anyone close to Brij Bhushan does not become the president, for the safety and security of young wrestlers.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)