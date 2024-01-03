Junior Wrestlers Stage Protest; Demand Action Against Bajrang, Sakshi & Vinesh

Hundreds of young Indian wrestlers staged a protest against seniors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Wednesday at the Jantar Mantar demanding action and also United World Wrestling (UWW) intervention into the ongoing WFI tussle.

The agitated grapplers demanded action against the trio "for hampering the progress of wrestling in India".

The young wrestlers startled the police when they arrived, loaded into buses, from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.