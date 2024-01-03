Junior Wrestlers Stage Protest; Demand Action Against Bajrang, Sakshi & Vinesh

Wrestlers hold placards during a protest against wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a fresh twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar to protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.
Image: PTI
Hundreds of young Indian wrestlers staged a protest against seniors Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Wednesday at the Jantar Mantar demanding action and also United World Wrestling (UWW) intervention into the ongoing WFI tussle.
The agitated grapplers demanded action against the trio "for hampering the progress of wrestling in India".
The young wrestlers startled the police when they arrived, loaded into buses, from various parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.
As per PTI, many of them were from the Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela and about 300 of them were from the Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat.
It was difficult for the security personnel to keep them under control as they chanted slogans against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh.
“UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers” was written on the banners carried by the protesters.
Later, in wake of the protests staged by junior Wrestlers, the Ad-Hoc Committee for Wrestling Federation of India announced that they are planning to organize the national championships for the U-15 and U-20 categories within the next 6 weeks at Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior.
Sakshi, meanwhile, stated unequivocally at her press conference that she has resigned from professional wrestling and that she hopes upcoming Indian wrestlers can realize her dream of taking home medals from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
"We knew Brij Bhushan (Sharan Singh) is influential, but we had no idea he would be this powerful. Now, his propaganda is to make allegations that we have been grabbing young wrestlers' opportunities. However, now that I have retired, I want young girls to win and fulfill my dream," said Sakshi in a press conference held in Delhi.
