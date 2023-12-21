Sakshi Malik Vows to Quit Wrestling, Says Won’t Compete Under Bhushan’s Ally

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik are among the wrestlers who protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
(Photo: PTI)
Rio Olympics bronze medalist Sakshi Malik threatens to quit wrestling following Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist's election as the new Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President.
Sakshi, who had qualms about Sanjay Singh, the current president of the WFI, said she would quit wrestling if allies of former President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh hold the position.
"In the end, we slept for 40 days on the roads but I’d like to thank the several people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. We wanted a female president, but that did not happen," she added.
Wrestler Bajrang Punia too expressed disappointment on Singh's appointment and said that he doesn't believe the daughter of the country will ever get justice.
"We were fighting for truth and women, else we were also active athletes and winning medals for the country. I don't think the daughters will get justice because the way this system has worked, efforts are being made to break the daughters. Still, we have faith in the judiciary," said Bajrang as he addressed the media.
"It is obvious to feel good because truth has won over lie. Those who want to be wrestlers, they can come wrestle. Those who want to be in politics are free to do so. But politicians will be answered in the field of politics," he told media after emerging victorious.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)