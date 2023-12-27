Rahul Gandhi Meets Bajrang Punia, Other Wrestlers in Haryana Akhara Amid WFI Row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 27 December, interacted with Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and other prominent wrestlers at a gathering in Haryana's Jhajjar district.

The interaction comes amid a spree of wrestlers returning their honours over the results of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) election, which saw the elevation of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh to the top post. The WFI has since been suspended by the Union Sports Ministry.

Deepak Punia, gold medallist in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, was also present during the interaction with Gandhi.