Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 9 November

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC World Cup 2023 Till 9 November 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now as the teams are heading towards the semi-final stage. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia have reached the semi-finals. One more team among New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals soon. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.
Talking about the best run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far, it is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs till date in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. After making a record of 49 ODI centuries, Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored 543 runs in 8 matches with an average of 108.60.
Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is currently the top wicket taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches. India's Mohammad Shami and Jaspit Bumrah are among the top 10 best wicket takers in the world cup, and have taken 16 and 15 wickets respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi from Pakistan is at 5th spot in the most wicket takers list and has a record of 16 wickets as of now.
Let us check out the complete list of top run scorers and wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.
Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Total Runs
|Matches Played
|1
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|550
|8
|2
|Virat Kohli
|India
|543
|8
|3
|Rachin Ravindra
|New Zealand
|523
|8
|4
|David Warner
|Australia
|446
|8
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|442
|8
|6
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|397
|7
|7
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|375
|7
|8
|Dawid Malan
|England
|373
|8
|9
|Sadeera Samarawickrama
|Sri Lanka
|372
|8
|10
|Aiden Markram
|South Africa
|371
|8
Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.
|Rank
|Player Name
|Team
|Wickets
|1
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|21
|2
|Adam Zampa
|Australia
|19
|3
|Marco Jansen
|South Africa
|17
|4
|Mohammed Shami
|India
|16
|5
|Shaheen Afridi
|Pakistan
|16
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|India
|15
|7
|Mitch Santner
|New Zealand
|14
|8
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|14
|9
|Gerald Coetzee
|South Africa
|14
|10
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|14
Check this space regularly for latest updates on World Cup 2023.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)