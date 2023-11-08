World Cup 2023: Big Teams Involved in Champions Trophy Race – Who Can Qualify?
Image: PTI/Altered by The Quint
While we await clarity about the semi-final roster of the ICC World Cup 2023, a thrilling subplot has emerged to keep the already eliminated teams in play, as they are now fighting for a place in 2025's ICC Champions Trophy.
The Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenario stipulates that the teams finishing in the top seven of this edition's World Cup will be awarded a place, alongside Pakistan, who will host the competition.
According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), World Cup performance has been prioritised over ICC rankings owing to many teams not fielding full-strength teams in bilateral series.
Alongside hosts Pakistan; five other teams – India, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan, and New Zealand – have already qualified for the tournament.
The teams who are still contending for a qualification spot for the show-piece event are – England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.
Here are the qualification scenarios for the aforementioned contenders:
The defending champions have the worst net run rate (NRR) of any team, so even winning their last two games might not be enough for Champions Trophy qualification.
The Three Lions will hope that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose their final games. If that doesn’t happen, England will need to win both of their games and hope that India beat the Netherlands, and either of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose their last match.
If they win both – The Dutch will automatically qualify for the Champions Trophy.
If they lose to England but beat India – In case they lose to England and beat India, they will need to hope that Pakistan beats England and either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka lose their last match. Or alternatively, they will need both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to lose their last match by a big margin.
First things first, Sri Lanka need to beat New Zealand in their last match. Then, they need to hope that either England don't win both of their remaining matches and Bangladesh don't win their last game. Or alternatively, they will need both England and Netherlands to lose at least one game.
Because of their NRR advantage, Bangladesh will nearly be assured of a Champions Trophy place if they beat Australia. They just need to hope either Sri Lanka lose their last match, or England don't pull off two big-margin wins.
