Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Updated List

The 13th edition of ICC Men's World Cup 2023 started from 5 October and will end on 19 November 2023. With the teams moving on to the semi-finals, the World Cup is currently in its most important phase. Currently, team India is leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia have also qualified for the semi-final, and are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively.

The leading run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs so far in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. India's Virat Kohli, who has now equal number of ODI centuries as that of Sachin Tendulkar, is the second-highest run scorer with 543 runs in 8 matches, and an average of 108.

Talking about the top wicket takers of World Cup 2023, Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka replaced Australian Adam Zampa and has moved to the top spot with a record of 21 wickets in 8 games. Let us check out the full list of top run scorers and wicket takers in ICC World Cup 2023 below.