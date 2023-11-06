The Many Facets of Virat Kohli's Cricketing Genius

Master batsman Virat Kohli surely has a good sense of occasion. And it is not just about him scoring his world record-equalling 49th ODI century, against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2023 match in Kolkata on November 5, on his birthday. Even as a teenager, when he was taking giant and confident strides towards becoming a member of the national team, he almost always rose to the occasion in big matches.

Coaches who have seen Kohli march confidently towards stardom remember him as a good listener, disciplined, and living up to their expectations.

Ajit Chaudhary, a former coach of the Delhi under-17 team that clinched Vijay Merchant Trophy in 2005-06, recalls Kohli’s consistency – and his ability to rise to the occasion -- that helped him attain glory.

“He scored heavily in those days, too, as a 17-year-old when he was part of the Delhi team, and scored centuries in a quarterfinal match against Uttar Pradesh, in a quarterfinal game against Baroda, and a crucial half-century in the final against Mumbai in Kolkata,” Chaudhary recalls while speaking to The Quint.