New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Where To Watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka , NZ vs SL Live Streaming: New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns today on Thursday, 9 November 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. This is a crucial match for New Zealand to win if they want to head smoothly towards the ICC World Cup 2023 semi-final. Although Sri Lanka is already out of the World Cup race, they will try their best to win this clash to secure a position in the Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand had a great start to the World Cup 2023. They won four matches back to back; however, their performance went downhill in the last four games. Currently, NZ is at position 4 in the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 8 points and a run rate of +0.398. If Pakistan and Afghanistan don't win their last matches with enormous margins, New Zealand will be the last team to enter the World Cup semi-finals.