ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit's 87, Shami & Bumrah's Pace Help India Humble England

The Indian juggernaut continued taking audacious strides at the ICC World Cup 2023, as they defeated the defending champions by a significantly big margin of 100 runs on Sunday, 29 October, in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. After scoring 229 runs whilst batting first, India bowled the Three Lions out for a meek total of 129.

On what proved to be a two-paced track, India had a poor start with the bat, losing three wickets inside the first 12 overs – with the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer combining to score 13 runs. Notably, Kohli recorded his maiden duck in the ODI World Cup.