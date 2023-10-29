ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit's 87, Shami & Bumrah's Pace Help India Humble England

ICC World Cup 2023: Blue Storm Secures India’s Sixth Win as England Left Stunned
(Photo: PTI)
The Indian juggernaut continued taking audacious strides at the ICC World Cup 2023, as they defeated the defending champions by a significantly big margin of 100 runs on Sunday, 29 October, in Lucknow’s BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium. After scoring 229 runs whilst batting first, India bowled the Three Lions out for a meek total of 129.
On what proved to be a two-paced track, India had a poor start with the bat, losing three wickets inside the first 12 overs – with the trio of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer combining to score 13 runs. Notably, Kohli recorded his maiden duck in the ODI World Cup.
The T20I specialist justified his selection in the ODI side by playing a crucial knock of 49 runs, and proving to be a reliable figure once Rohit lost his wicket for 87. Moreover, Jasprit Bumrah played a cameo of 16 runs, propelling India’s score to 229.
But Bumrah’s major contribution came in the fifth over of England’s innings, where he effectively plagued the batting order by dismissing Dawid Malan and Joe Root in successive deliveries.
Albeit, India’s pace spearhead did not work in isolation, with a terrific partner in Mohammed Shami matching, and eventually, bettering his numbers. The veteran dismissed Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in successive overs, which meant that the game was all but in India’s control by the tenth over of England’s innings.
England’s tail – albeit the team is packed with 11 batters – could not last long, with Liam Livingstone being the only exception who huffed and puffed, and threw a few punches, to score 27 runs.
Mohammed Shami returned into the attack to dismiss Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, subsequently completing his four-wicket haul, while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Mark Wood to record a 100-run victory for his team.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)