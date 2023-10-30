Shami Strikes: India's Cinematic Revenge on England in ICC World Cup Showdown

With the emergence of Mohammed Siraj as a powerful new ball bowler, it was clear that he would start with Bumrah. India kept wondering if the dream combination of Bumrah, Shami and Siraj will ever be seen together in a playing XI.

With Thakur and Pandya providing effective back up support to Bumrah and Co it did seem that Shami would not come into fray till an unfortunate injury broke the back of the side. Little did everyone imagine that injury did come in an unfortunate way and the man being replaced was Pandya.

Now Pandya is a two-in-one player who bats at number six and then bowls his ten overs quite effectively. He has been in good form with both.

So, when Pandya was forced out, India was effectively down to fourteen men. Thakur had not bowled his full quota of overs in the tournament and it was therefore clear that the captain lacked confidence in him.

At that stage then it became clear till Pandya recovers fully, it would be a five-specialist bowler theory that India would employ. This made it even more clear that Shami would come in as the third seamer ahead of Thakur. The batting had been strengthened by default with the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav. It is the bowling that needed support. So Shami who was warming the bench till then was drafted in for the Dharamsala game.

Shami struck gold in his very first game on return to ODI World Cup action as he picked a wicket with his very first ball. He ended with a five-wicket haul.

That was not the interesting bit.